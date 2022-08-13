Woman dies and four injured in crash on A90

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Woman dies and four injured in crash on A90

By Press Association
August 13, 2022, 8:55 am
Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward (Jane Barlow/PA)
Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward (Jane Barlow/PA)

A woman has died and four people, including two children, have been injured in a crash on the A90 in Tayside.

Police said all five people were in a black Nissan Micra which crashed near the village of Errol just after 11am on Friday.

The 32-year-old woman who was a passenger in the car died at the scene of the crash.

The other four occupants, a 29-year old man, a 20-year-old man, a seven-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy, were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment.

Sergeant William Strachan of Police Scotland’s road policing unit said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this difficult time.

“We are conducting extensive inquiries into the circumstances of this incident and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

“I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage to contact us as soon as possible.

“I would like to thank members of the public for their patience while we carried out our investigation into this serious collision.”

The road was closed for six hours as an investigation took place.

Anyone who witnessed the incident has been asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1349 of August 11.

