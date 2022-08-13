‘Concerning’ reports of man acting indecently in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News Scotland

‘Concerning’ reports of man acting indecently in Inverness

By Press Association
August 13, 2022, 7:15 pm
Police Scotland received reports of a man ‘acting indecently’ in Inverness (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Police are searching for a man seen acting “indecently” in Inverness on Friday.

Reports were received of a man aged between 55 and 70 years old in the King Street area of the city acting inappropriately at around 11.20am.

A second incident was reported, who police believe to be the same man, at 9.35pm of a man making sexual comments to a woman on Montague Row.

He is described as being around 5ft 10ins in height and of slim build. He has short, white hair and is thought to be unshaven.

He was wearing a dark-coloured jumper and trousers and a dark hat/baseball cap. On one occasion he was holding a carrier bag.

Inspector Craig Still said: “We recognise these reports are concerning and I want to reassure the local community that significant efforts are being made to trace the man or men involved.

“We are reviewing CCTV as part of our ongoing inquiries, and I would also ask anyone who may have seen anything suspicious to please make contact with officers.”

