Motorcycle rider dies and passenger injured in Highlands crash By Press Association August 14, 2022, 11:03 am Police appealed for information (Jane Barlow/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A motorcycle rider has died and a woman who was riding pillion has been seriously injured following a crash in the Scottish Highlands. The crash, which also involved a van and a car, took place on the A836 to the west of Bettyhill around 5.40pm on Friday. A 63-year-old man who was riding the motorcycle was pronounced at the scene. His pillion passenger, a 56-year-old woman, was taken by air ambulance to Raigmore Hospital. Medics said her injuries were serious but not life-threatening. The driver of the blue Fiat Doblo van and the three people travelling in the Vauxhall car were not injured. Dingwall road policing sergeant Christopher Donaldson said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this very difficult time. “Our investigation continues and I would appeal to anyone who saw what happened, or has relevant dash cam footage, to please get in touch. “Information can be passed to Police Scotland by calling 101, and quoting reference 3127 of Friday August 12.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Motorcyclist, 63, killed in three-vehicle crash on A836 near Loch Crochach Woman dies and four injured in crash on A90 Two people dead and one in critical condition after A9 crash Two people, 75 and 45, dead and another in critical condition after A9 crash near Newtonmore