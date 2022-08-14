Motorcycle rider dies and passenger injured in Highlands crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Motorcycle rider dies and passenger injured in Highlands crash

By Press Association
August 14, 2022, 11:03 am
Police appealed for information (Jane Barlow/PA)
A motorcycle rider has died and a woman who was riding pillion has been seriously injured following a crash in the Scottish Highlands.

The crash, which also involved a van and a car, took place on the A836 to the west of Bettyhill around 5.40pm on Friday.

A 63-year-old man who was riding the motorcycle was pronounced at the scene.

His pillion passenger, a 56-year-old woman, was taken by air ambulance to Raigmore Hospital. Medics said her injuries were serious but not life-threatening.

The driver of the blue Fiat Doblo van and the three people travelling in the Vauxhall car were not injured.

Dingwall road policing sergeant Christopher Donaldson said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this very difficult time.

“Our investigation continues and I would appeal to anyone who saw what happened, or has relevant dash cam footage, to please get in touch.

“Information can be passed to Police Scotland by calling 101, and quoting reference 3127 of Friday August 12.”

