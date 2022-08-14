Man in critical condition after fight on Edinburgh’s Princes Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man in critical condition after fight on Edinburgh’s Princes Street

By Press Association
August 14, 2022, 2:33 pm
The adisturbance took place on Princes Street (Jane Barlow/PA)
The adisturbance took place on Princes Street (Jane Barlow/PA)

A 53-year-old is in a critical condition in hospital after a fight between two men on Princes Street in Edinburgh.

The man was found injured near the Johnnie Walker building at the west end of the street just after 8pm on Saturday.

He had suffered a serious head injury and was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

Staff there said he was in a critical condition.

Police have appealed for witnesses, saying it’s “imperative” they find whoever is responsible.

A number of people are believed to have witnessed the fight and detectives are checking CCTV footage.

Detective Inspector Keith Fairbairn said: “A man has been left seriously injured in this incident and it’s imperative we trace whoever is responsible.

“We know that numerous people saw what happened and I am appealing to them to get in touch with us.

“Any small piece of information could prove vital in this investigation.”

Anyone with information has been asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3789 of August 13. Alternatively, information can be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

