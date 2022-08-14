Woman who died in Perthshire crash named by police

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman who died following a crash on the A90 in Perthshire has been named.

Rebecca Tasker, 32, died following the collision near Errol on August 11.

Police say inquiries into the crash are continuing.

Road Policing Sergeant Strachan said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of Rebecca at this very difficult time.

“Inquiries are continuing into the incident.

“Anyone who may have witnessed it or has dash-cam footage which could assist in our investigation is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number quoting 1349 of 11 August, 2022.”