Bin lorry hits block of flats

By Press Association
August 15, 2022, 9:53 am Updated: August 15, 2022, 1:45 pm
Police say the road has been closed to allow for the building to be assessed (Jane Barlow/PA)
A road in Edinburgh was closed after a bin lorry struck a block of flats.

Police were called to the Abbeyhill area of Edinburgh at around 6.50am on Monday morning after the incident.

The driver of the lorry sustained a minor leg injury, but no one else was hurt.

The road was closed off by police so the building could be assessed.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “We were called around 6.50am on Monday August 15, to a report of a bin lorry colliding with a block of flats on Calton Road, at the junction with Abbeyhill Crescent, Edinburgh.

“The lorry driver sustained a minor leg injury.

“No one else was injured.

“The road is currently closed while the building is assessed.

“Road users are advised to avoid the area.”

Councillor Scott Arthur, the convener of the City of Edinburgh Council Environment Committee, said: “We can confirm that one of our vehicles was involved in an accident near Calton Road and Abbeyhill this morning.

“Thankfully no-one has been seriously injured and our teams are at the scene helping the emergency services with their inquiries.

“Our structural engineers are assessing any damage to the building and will make sure it is made safe before the area is reopened to the public.”

