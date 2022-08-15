Third person dies in fatal A9 collision near Newtonmore

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A third person has died after a fatal crash on the A9 in the Highlands, police have confirmed.

Emergency services attended the collision between a car and a lorry at Ralia, south of Newtonmore, at the junction with the B9150 near Aviemore at around 4.50pm on Wednesday.

Two passengers – a 75-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man – were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car, a 46-year-old woman, was taken to Ninewells Hospital, in Dundee, with serious injuries. Police Scotland have now confirmed she died on Sunday August 14.

The driver of the lorry, 59, was uninjured.

Sergeant Alasdair Mackay said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those who have died at what is a very difficult time for all.

“We continue to carry out enquiries to establish the full circumstances and anyone who has not already spoken to us and can assist is asked to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2516 of Wednesday August 10, 2022.