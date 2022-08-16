Royal Mail services disrupted as vans have tyres vandalised in attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Royal Mail services disrupted as vans have tyres vandalised in attack

By Press Association
August 16, 2022, 3:51 pm
Five Royal Mail vans were vandalised in Perth causing disruption to deliveries (Rui Vieira/PA)
The tyres of five Royal Mail vans have been vandalised in a car park in Perth, causing hundreds of pounds worth of damage and disruption to local mail services.

Officers said the attacks on the vehicles were targeted.

They happened in the car park of the delivery office in the city’s Breadalbane Terrace between 6pm on Saturday and 6am on Monday.

Officers are appealing to witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Constable Frank Shek, Perth Police Station, said: “This was obviously a deliberate act.

“The damage runs into hundreds of pounds not to mention the inconvenience to the mail delivery in the area.

“Officers have been checking local CCTV since the vandalism was reported, however, we would appeal to anyone who may have been in the area at the time, who may for example have dashcam footage, to get in touch.

“The sorting office is in a business complex but it is also near a gym and a supermarket and is on the route to a residential area, so although it appears the sorting office was closed when the vandalism took place, it’s possible people visiting the gym of the supermarket may have seen someone acting suspiciously in the area.

“If you have any information that would assist officers with their inquiry, then please call police via 101 quoting reference number 0757 of Monday 15 August 2022. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.”.

