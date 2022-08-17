Two held over disappearance of Edinburgh man

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the disappearance of a man in Edinburgh last week.

Peter Coshan was last seen in the Seafield area of the city at around 11.50pm on Thursday August 11.

He was reported missing the following day.

Police believe Mr Coshan is dead and are treating the death as murder.

His body has not yet been recovered.

The two men, aged 27 and 63, will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Police Scotland’s major investigation team is appealing to the public for any information in connection with Mr Coshan’s death.

Detective Superintendent Andrew Patrick said: “Our thoughts are very much with Peter’s family at this difficult time.

“Extensive inquiries are ongoing to trace Peter and I would encourage anyone with any information regarding Peter’s disappearance to contact police as a matter of urgency.

“Any piece of information, no matter how small or insignificant you think it is, could prove vital so please do pass it on to officers.

“We have also set up a website that gives members of the public access to a form to send information directly to the major investigation team.

“You can select to remain anonymous when submitting information.

“The portal can be accessed at:

https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT22S27-PO1.&rdquo

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 1745 of August 12 2022.

Or information can be passed anonymously through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.