Guests evacuated as firefighters tackle hotel blaze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Guests evacuated as firefighters tackle hotel blaze

By Press Association
August 18, 2022, 11:56 am
Firefighters went to the scene on Thursday (Jane Barlow/PA)
Firefighters went to the scene on Thursday (Jane Barlow/PA)

Guests and staff were evacuated as firefighters tackled a blaze at a hotel.

Ten fire engines and a height vehicle went to the scene at the Popinjay Hotel in Rosebank, South Lanarkshire, when the alarm was raised on Thursday morning.

There were no reports of any injuries.

In a post on social media, hotel staff said: “Fire incident at Popinjay Hotel this morning, we are able to let everyone know full evacuation of all staff and guests completed quickly without injury to anyone.”

They said the property is in the hands of the fire service for investigation.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to the scene at 7.18am.

A spokesman said: “Operations Control mobilised 10 fire appliances, one height vehicle and specialist resources to a fire affecting a commercial property.

“There are no reported casualties at this time and crews are still in attendance.”

Police said part of the A72 was closed as emergency services dealt with the incident.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scotland

Sir Alex has hosted a charity golf tournament to raise funds for disadvantaged students (Peter Devlin/PA)
Sir Alex Ferguson hosts golf tournament to raise funds for students
Journalists at National World titles have withdrawn plans to strike (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Journalists at The Scotsman and other titles withdraw plans to strike
The latest coronavirus death figures for Scotland have been published (Victoria Jones/PA)
Weekly coronavirus deaths on the rise, figures show
Steve Murphy, of Storegga, and Jon Matthews, of AGS, are backing the green port bid (PA)
North East freeport could boost economy and power cleaner air travel – bidders
Police have arrested two men aged 27 and 63 in connection with the death of Peter Coshan in Edinburgh. (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Two held over disappearance of Edinburgh man
Joseph Higgins had a cardiac arrest at an Old Firm game in April but was saved by nearby paramedics (Scottish Ambulance Service handout/PA)
Woman thanks paramedics who saved son’s life after football match cardiac arrest
The Royal Hospital for Children and Young People was the subject of one of 13 inspections (Jane Barlow/PA)
Health watchdog pledges to continue raising concerns about staff shortages
Scots continued to hit the shops during July despite consumer confidence being low (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Retail sales flatlined last month amid rising inflation, warns trade group
A 60-year-old man has died following a crash in the Borders (David Cheskin/PA)
Man, 60, dies in crash in Scottish Borders
(David Cheskin/PA)
Edinburgh residents warned of bin collection chaos amid strikes during Fringe

More from Press and Journal

drugs investigation
Two men charged in connection with £72,000 drugs find
poundland fire
Teenager, 15, charged following Elgin Poundland blaze
military jet raf lossiemouth
RAF Lossiemouth launch Poseidon P8 for its first ever search and rescue mission
0
A bus has been recovered following one of two crashes which took place at Toll of Birness this morning. Picture by Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
One taken to hospital after bus and car crash at Toll of Birness in…
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Featured image for Past Times piece on Glenfinnan bicentenary of the 45. Picture shows; Bonnie Price Charlie/clansmen. Glenfinnan. Supplied by DCT Design/AJL/BNA Date; Unknown
When the clans gathered at Glenfinnan in 1945 for a double celebration
0
Gary Marshall admitted leaving his guns and ammunition unsecured
Former shooting club safety officer caught storing guns in bag in spare room