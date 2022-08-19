Indian artefacts to be sent home after agreement with Glasgow museums

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Indian artefacts to be sent home after agreement with Glasgow museums

By Press Association
August 19, 2022, 12:09 pm Updated: August 19, 2022, 4:45 pm
Dignitaries from the High Commission of India being shown the artefacts that will be repatriated (Ross MacDonald/SNS Group/PA)
Artefacts taken from India in the 19th century will be returned from the Glasgow museum collection where they had been kept, following a repatriation agreement.

The items to be repatriated include a ceremonial Indo-Persian tulwar, a sword, which is believed to date back to the 14th century, and an 11th century carved stone door jamb taken from a Hindu temple in Kanpur.

Glasgow Life, the organisation which manages the city’s museum collections, on Friday welcomed dignitaries from the High Commission of India for a ceremony where they transferred ownership of the artefacts.

Duncan Dornan, head of museums and collections at Glasgow Life, said: “The transfer of ownership of the Indian antiquities symbolises a significant step for Glasgow, with the city continuing its positive repatriation history by ensuring these cultural artefacts are placed back in the hands of their legitimate owners.”

Glasgow Life Museums said it is the first museum service in the UK to repatriate artefacts to India.

A ceremonial 14th century Indo-Persian tulwar
A ceremonial 14th century Indo-Persian tulwar (sword) that is among the artefacts being repatriated (Ross MacDonald/SNS Group/PA)

Six of the objects were removed from temples and shrines in different states in northern India during the 19th century, while the seventh was purchased following a theft from the owner.

All seven artefacts were gifted to Glasgow’s collections.

Sujit Ghosh, acting Indian high commissioner, welcomed the return of the items.

“These artefacts are an integral part of our civilisational heritage and will now be sent back home,” he said.

“We express our appreciation to all the stakeholders who made this possible, especially Glasgow Life and Glasgow City Council.”

Glasgow Life Museums said it has been working on the repatriation of the artefacts, alongside the High Commission of India in London, since January 2021.

Bailie Annette Christie, the chairwoman of Glasgow Life, said: “The agreement reached with the government of India is another example of Glasgow’s commitment to addressing past wrongs and remaining transparent when explaining how objects arrived in the city’s museum collections.”

Glasgow is also set to return a number of other items to countries across the world, along with 19 bronzes to Nigeria.

This work has been ongoing since it was established that the artefacts – acquired as gifts, bequests and from auction houses – were taken from sacred sites and ceremonial buildings during the punitive Benin Expedition of 1897.

Some 25 Lakota and Oceti Sakowin ancestor and cultural items – sold and donated to Glasgow’s museums by George Crager, an interpreter for the Buffalo Bill Wild West Show who visited the city in 1892 – will also be handed back to the Cheyenne River Sioux and Oglala Sioux tribes of South Dakota.

Some of these objects were taken from the Wounded Knee Massacre site following the battle of December 1890, while others were personal items belonging to named ancestors or are ceremonial artefacts.

