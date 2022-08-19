Two-year-old boy in serious condition after being hit by Transit van

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Two-year-old boy in serious condition after being hit by Transit van

By Press Association
August 19, 2022, 12:21 pm
Emergency services are appealing for information after a two-year-old boy was hit by a van on Thursday evening (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Emergency services are appealing for information after a two-year-old boy was hit by a van on Thursday evening (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A two-year-old boy is in a serious condition in hospital after being hit by a van in North Ayrshire.

The child and a 25-year-old woman were walking near an entrance to a car park in Irvine’s Dickson Drive on Thursday when the boy was struck by a Ford Transit van being driven by a 56-year-old man, police said.

Emergency services were called at 8.45pm, and the boy was taken by ambulance to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow.

Medical staff have described his condition as serious.

Sergeant Chris Hoggans, from the Road Policing Unit at Irvine, urged any witness to the crash to contact police, and said that “extensive inquiries are ongoing into the cause of this crash”.

“This is a busy area and I am aware that a number of people stopped to assist,” he said.

“I would urge anyone who was in the area shortly before the crash, or anyone with dashcam footage that may assist our investigation to speak to officers.

“Anyone with any information should contact 101 with reference number 3449 of August 18.”

