Driver arrested after car crashes through wall of Paisley flats

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 26-year-old man has been charged over alleged road traffic offences after a car crashed through the walls of a block of flats in Renfrewshire.

Emergency services were sent to the Hamilton Court flats, in Calside, Paisley, at 10.45pm on Thursday after a car smashed through the ground floor wall.

Police Scotland said two occupants of the vehicle left the scene but were found nearby and taken to the town’s Royal Alexandra Hospital for treatment.

The car was later removed (Andrew Milligan/PA)

No one else was injured in the crash, the force said.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “A 26-year-old man, the driver, was later arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences and is due to appear in court at a later date.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Operations Control mobilised five appliances to the scene to assist emergency service partners in making the area safe.”