Home News Scotland

Man, 81, dies following three-vehicle crash

By Press Association
August 20, 2022, 4:19 pm
Police are appealing for information (David Cheskin/PA)
Police are appealing for dash-cam footage after an 81-year-old man died following a three-vehicle crash.

The collision happened on the A721, Kilncadzow Road, near its junction with Leemuir Farm, Carluke in South Lanarkshire at around 3.40pm on Tuesday.

An 81-year-old man, the driver of a Toyota Aygo, died at the scene.

The female driver of a grey Peugeot was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow and has since been discharged.

The man driving the third car, a white Audi, was not injured.

On Saturday, police urged any witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage to contact them as investigations continue.

Sergeant Roy McCarney, of the Police Scotland Road Policing Unit, said: “A number of members of the public came to help those involved in the crash and we have spoken to most of them, however, we would still like to hear from anyone who may have seen what happened and who has not yet been in touch with police.

“I am particularly keen to obtain any dash-cam footage of the crash or the area beforehand if possible.

“If you have any information that will assist officers with their investigation, then please call 101 quoting reference number 2013 of Tuesday, 16 August, 2022.”

