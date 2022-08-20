Pedestrian taken to hospital after city centre bus crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after a crash involving a bus in a city centre.

The collision happened in the Midland Street area of Glasgow at around 1.55pm on Saturday.

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 1.55pm on Saturday 20 August 2022, police were called to the Midland Street area of Glasgow, following a report of a crash involving a bus and a male pedestrian.

“The pedestrian was taken to hospital for treatment and emergency services remain at the scene.

“Midland Street is currently closed between Jamaica Street and Oswald Street and motorists are asked to use alternative routes at this time.”