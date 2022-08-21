Bin lorry drivers help with school bus transport problems

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Bin lorry drivers help with school bus transport problems

By Press Association
August 21, 2022, 8:59 pm
Pupils were left without transport (David Jones/PA)
Pupils were left without transport (David Jones/PA)

Bin lorry drivers are being redeployed to drive pupils to school after a problem with bus contracts left more than 1,000 children without transport.

Around 1,400 pupils in North Lanarkshire were affected last week after Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT) was unable to put in place a number of school bus contracts in time for the start of term.

The council is now redeploying drivers who normally drive children with additional support needs (ASN), who will instead drive 10 buses which the council has secured to take children to school.

Bin lorry drivers from the waste fleet will be redeployed to drive the ASN children to their place of learning.

As a result the council is temporarily suspending blue bin collections.

North Lanarkshire Council said: “While work has been carried out to reduce the number of school bus routes affected, many remain unserviced. The council has a legal duty to transport children who are eligible to school.

“To assist Strathclyde Passenger Transport (SPT), who have sourced some additional buses but have been unable to engage drivers, some of our appropriately trained and qualified drivers will be required to drive buses for school transport.

“While we will seek to engage replacement drivers as quickly as possible, this means that we have taken the difficult decision to suspend collection of blue paper and card bins for the next three weeks, until Monday September 12.”

It added: “We apologise for the inconvenience this temporary suspension of service will cause.”

The council said that an escort with protecting vulnerable groups (PVG) approval will be on every bus.

It said fewer than 180 pupils will be affected by transport issues this week and said it is continuing to work with SPT to resolve the issue.

SPT apologised for the situation.

It said it has seen an unprecedented volume of contract renewals this year, given short-term contracts were put in place during the Covid-19 pandemic.

SPT said: “While we have ensured contracts for the majority of councils on time and ahead of the new school year beginning, a number of bus operators have – at short notice – now declined a number of approved and awarded contracts in North and South Lanarkshire.

“We apologise to all parents, pupils and schools affected. Due to the short notice given by operators, we have not been able to put in place alternative arrangements.

“Our schools’ team is working hard to find transport on a temporary emergency basis for pupils affected.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scotland

Citizens Advice Scotland has published its quarterly cost of living analysis (Jane Barlow/PA)
People face freezing or starving this winter, charity warns
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon (Mark F Gibson/PA)
Nicola Sturgeon backs £6m cost-of-living fund to help Wheatley tenants
Couple looking at energy bill.
People face freezing or starving this winter due to devastating cost of living concerns,…
0
Comedian Masai Graham topped the list. Photo by Jane Barlow/PA
Did they pasta test? Pasta pun tops list of best 10 jokes from this…
0
Three girls were rescued by lifeboat (PA)
Girls rescued by lifeboat after becoming stranded on rocks
Police said the incident involving the bus happened on Saturday afternoon (David Cheskin/PA)
Pedestrian hit by bus in critical condition in hospital
A 47-year-old man has been arrested after a collision in which three people died (Yui Mok/PA)
Man arrested after three die in Argyll crash
Oleg Dmitriev has been delivering essential items to trapped Ukrainians (Sunflower Scotland/PA)
Charity delivers baby boxes to trapped Ukrainians amid call for more aid
The crash occurred on the A77 near Newton Mearns (PA)
Van driver killed in A77 crash
Police officers are appealing for witnesses following the attack (PA)
Man, 51, seriously injured in Livingston group attack

More from Press and Journal

Culter celebrate after Nikolas Wozniak scores from the penalty spot. Picture by Kami Thomson
Junior football: Hermes and Culter continue to set the pace in NRJFA Premier League
Safetec UK managing director Babak Alnasser.
Safetec UK continuing to recruit after £3m first half sales
0
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New brewery and distillery in Inverness Picture shows; Hotelier Jon Erasmus at the new Uilebheist brewery and distillery in Inverness. Inverness. Supplied by Spey Date; 27/06/2022
Exclusive: New Inverness distillery rolls out rare cask programme - with just 100 up…
0
l-r Run-DMC band members Jason "Jam Master Jay" Mizell, Darryl "DMC" McDaniels and Joseph "DJ Run" Simmons. Jam Master Jay was fatally shot in his recording studio in 2002.
Your Money: Run-DMC, Freddo chocolate bars and inflation
0
A growing number of households are struggling to make ends meet.
Your Money: How 'home-side hustles' may help you cope with cost-of-living crisis
0
Inverness' Mark Ridgers looks dejected after Anton Dowds makes it 4-0.
Caley Thistle fan view: Expectations of a close contest proved sadly wrong