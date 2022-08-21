Girls rescued by lifeboat after becoming stranded on rocks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three teenage girls have been rescued after they became stranded on rocks as the tide rose.

The trio got into difficulty on rocks near the cathedral end of East Sands in St Andrews, Fife on Sunday evening.

Both the in-shore and all-weather RNLI Broughty Ferry lifeboats went to the scene when the alarm was raised just after 9pm, the coastguard said.

Coastguard teams from St Andrews, Dundee and Leven also went to help.

The girls, thought to be in their late teens, were rescued by the inshore lifeboat and taken round to the East Sands.

None of them needed medical attention.