News Scotland

Police hunt after man seriously injured in taxi rank attack

By Press Association
August 22, 2022, 12:49 pm
The 51-year-old was head-butted while waiting in the taxi rank at Buchanan bus station in Glasgow (Danny Lawson/PA)
Police are hunting an attacker who headbutted a man waiting for a taxi in Glasgow city centre.

The 51-year-old man was waiting at the taxi rank at Buchanan Bus Station on Killermont Street when he was assaulted early on Sunday morning.

Police said the victim, who fell to the ground, had suffered a serious injury in the attack, requiring him to be taken to hospital.

They are now appealing for anyone in the bus station around the time of that attack, which took place at about 12.15am on Sunday, to come forward.

Prior to that, the assailant been seen arguing with people in the taxi rank, police said.

The man responsible is described as being white, between 25 and 35 years old, of slim build, with short dark hair, which was receding on top and shaved at sides, with a short beard.

At the time he was wearing a blue jumper with white detailing around wrists and neck, dark blue jeans and white trainers.

Detective Constable Matthew McCann said: “A man has sustained a serious injury and it is imperative we trace whoever is responsible.

“Our inquiries have so far revealed the suspect had been arguing with several members of the public at the taxi rank prior to the assault.

“I would urge anyone who was within Buchanan Bus Station at the time of the incident to contact police.”

