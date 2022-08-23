‘Wee dram’ is secret to long life, says Inverness woman Marjorie, 105

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Wee dram’ is secret to long life, says Inverness woman Marjorie, 105

By Press Association
August 23, 2022, 12:49 pm
Marjorie Stuart, 105, says a ‘wee dram’ is the secret to a long life (Culduthel Care Home/PA)
Marjorie Stuart, 105, says a ‘wee dram’ is the secret to a long life (Culduthel Care Home/PA)

A Scottish woman who turned 105 earlier in August has said an “occasional wee dram” is one of the secrets to her longevity.

Great grandmother Marjorie Stuart, who lives at Culduthel Care Home, Inverness, said keeping active and “plenty of laughter” were also important to her living a long life.

The centenarian celebrated her milestone birthday on August 1 with friends and four generations of her family.

Born in 1917, Mrs Stuart is the oldest resident in the care home.

Marjorie Stuart celebrated her 105th birthday with four generations of her family (Culduthel Care Home/PA)

She spent her childhood and youth in the small village of Conon Bridge, near Dingwall, Easter Ross, before she began a career in the Civil Service as a secretary.

She married the local vet and together they had two children.

Denise Scott, care home manager of Culduthel Care Home, said: “Marjorie is an amazing lady and it was an absolute honour to celebrate her 105th birthday with her and her family here at Culduthel.

“One hundred and five is an incredible age and it was great to see the joy on her face as 15 of her friends and family joined her to mark her special birthday.

“Marjorie continues to live a very full life and her positive outlook and can-do attitude stands her in good stead.

“She also tells me that the occasional wee dram has helped her through her 105 years.

“I hear J&B Scotch Whisky is her favourite.”

Mrs Stuart’s daughter, Deidre, added: “My mum lives an amazing life – she’s a great story teller and is very sociable.

“She’s impressive as she continued curling up into her eighties, and now enjoys catching up on live sport on TV with a good whisky. Slainte to you, mum.”

