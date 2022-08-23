Packaged goods in almost half of stores weigh less than claimed, tests find

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Packaged goods in almost half of stores weigh less than claimed, tests find

By Press Association
August 23, 2022, 5:01 pm
Being ripped off with underweight goods could hit Scots in the pocket, Trading Standards has warned (Yui Mok/PA)
Being ripped off with underweight goods could hit Scots in the pocket, Trading Standards has warned (Yui Mok/PA)

Scots not getting what they have paid for could be contributing to the cost-of-living crisis, Trading Standards officers have warned, after stores were found selling them short.

Weight checks on packaged goods carried out by Trading Standards officers in the west of Scotland found items weighing less than the packaging claimed in 17 out of 39 stores.

A total of 296 different product lines were checked, with 8% being found to contain short-weight packs – packages which contain less than twice the allowed error in their weight.

David MacKenzie, chairman of the Society of Chief Officers of Trading Standards in Scotland, said: “With the current cost-of-living crisis, it is even more important that the processes and systems that should be in place are working properly and consumers get what they pay for.”

Officers checked 2,496 packs and 71, or 3%, were found to be short-weight, with deficiencies as high as 23%, seeing shoppers as much as £1.10 out of pocket per pack.

Trading Standards said although the majority of packs did not raise concerns, 15 packers were found to have placed non-compliant products on the market.

One packer, with a contract to supply 500,000 supermarket ready meals every week, was found to have produced packs with deficiencies of as much as 14%, representing a loss to consumers of 26p per pack.

Trading Standards said if the same level was replicated across the firm’s entire production it could cost customers a much as £130,000 a week, or £6.76 million ever year.

Mr MacKenzie said: “Measurement is at the heart of fair trade in goods and is a core issue for Trading Standards teams across Scotland, making sure that consumers get what they pay for and that businesses are weighing and measuring goods accurately.”

In all instances where deficiencies were found, Trading Standards said, follow up visits were made by officers to make sure issues within packing were fixed.

