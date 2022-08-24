Business support programme aims to transform Scotland’s economy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Business support programme aims to transform Scotland’s economy

By Press Association
August 25, 2022, 12:03 am
The new programme aims to transform the economy in Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The new programme aims to transform the economy in Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A new programme aimed at supporting businesses with a high growth potential has been launched.

ScaleupScotland2.0, which has been developed by the Scottish National Investment Bank (SNIB) and the Hunter Foundation, is looking to transform Scotland’s economy by increasing the number of successful scale-up businesses, growing the size and productivity of operations, and raising ambition.

Aimed at companies with the potential to achieve a turnover of more than £100 million, the programme will provide strategic development support to an initial cohort of 12 Scottish firms.

The package of support includes advice and mentoring from entrepreneurs and industry leaders such as Sir Tom Hunter, Lord Haughey and Theo Paphitis, as well as consultancy support which will identify and align each team on the challenges and opportunities they face.

Participation in regular retreats will also allow access to specialist and peer-to-peer interactive learning.

SNIB chair Willie Watt said: “The bank is committed to investing in innovation and industries of the future with the aim of supporting a more resilient and productive economy.

“We know that the success of high-growth business is critical to boosting Scotland’s productivity and this programme not only looks to address the financing gap for scale-up businesses, but will provide future business leaders with mentoring and expert advice to support their growth ambitions.

“This will enable CEOs to take a longer-term approach to value creation and help Scotland to build more home-grown businesses.”

Sir Tom added: “Through our existing ScaleUpScotland programme we recognised we needed to deliver a programme for the next level up and that’s what we are doing with the 2.0 version, offering far more tailored, one-to-one, sectoral growth support.

“Multiple studies, including our own commissioned by Oxford Economics, detail precisely why Scotland needs more scale-ups – this programme will provide precise, laser-focused support to high growth businesses with massive ambition.

“Scotland fundamentally needs far more ambitious scale-ups and to enable them we have to offer the right support. Our economy depends on scale-ups, they are the engine of growth and prosperity, so if we want to deliver a 10-year growth strategy this is one starting point.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scotland

Allan West was pronounced dead (Police Scotland/PA)
Murder inquiry launched after Grangemouth death
Police are appealing for information after an HGV driver died when his lorry overturned (Joe Giddens/PA)
Lorry driver dies after his vehicle overturns on M8 near Edinburgh
The number of patients with Covid in Scotland’s hospitals has fallen by more than 12%, weekly figures showed (Victoria Jones/PA)
Covid cases in Scotland’s hospitals down by 12.3%, figures show
Being ripped off with underweight goods could hit Scots in the pocket, Trading Standards has warned (Yui Mok/PA)
Packaged goods in almost half of stores weigh less than claimed, tests find
The Orbex Prime rockets is 19 metres long and powered by seven engines (Orbex/PA)
Space firm holds recruitment drive in run-up to rocket launch
Marjorie Stuart, 105, says a ‘wee dram’ is the secret to a long life (Culduthel Care Home/PA)
‘Wee dram’ is secret to long life, says Inverness woman Marjorie, 105
energy prices
'It would buy us time': Scottish Power boss wants energy fund to help freeze…
0
Heriot-Watt University experts said laser shaping techniques had led to a ‘major advance’ in manufacturing fibre-optic medical devices (Heriot-Watt University/PA)
University hails ‘major advance’ in manufacturing for hi-tech medical devices
Five youths have been taken to hospital, Police Scotland said (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Five youths taken to hospital after they were hit by a car in Glasgow
British Transport Police are investigating after a blind woman was attacked on a train (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Police hunt after blind woman, 60, is attacked on train by group of girls

More from Press and Journal

Police.
Man taken to hospital after being found injured in Portlethen
Unite members outside the Highland Council roads depot in Alness. Picture by Ross Hempseed
Unite says talks with the Scottish Government were 'constructive' but decline request to stop…
0
Castlebay in Barra. Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA.
Western Isles medical practice taken over by health board after its GP leaves
0
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Missing man Edwin Gibson Picture shows; Edwin Gibson. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Aberdeen man with connections to Fraserburgh reported missing
Argyll and the islands is one of three areas of the Highlands and Islands planned as repopulation zones.
Repopulation zone could be 'call to action' to help stem loss of people from…
1
alan cumming burn
REVIEW: Dance theatre meets art installation in Alan Cumming’s Burn
0