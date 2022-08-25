Murder inquiry launched after Grangemouth death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Murder inquiry launched after Grangemouth death

By Press Association
August 25, 2022, 7:23 am
Allan West was pronounced dead (Police Scotland/PA)

Police have launched a murder inquiry after a man died in Grangemouth.

Officers were called to a property in Bowhouse Road in the town at around 6.40pm on Monday following a report of a sudden death.

Allan West, 67, was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement released through police, his family said: “We are devastated by these events. Allan was a much loved father and will be missed.”

Police are treating the death as murder and appealed for information.

Detective Chief Inspector Frank Travers, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts are very much with Allan’s family at this difficult time for them. I want to reassure them and the wider community that we are doing all we can to establish the full circumstances of what has happened.

“We have a dedicated team of officers investigating his death and there will be an added police presence in the area while our inquiries continue. Anyone with concerns should speak to officers.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have seen Allan in the days leading up to his death to get touch as they may hold valuable information that could assist officers.

“Anyone who has seen anything suspicious in or near Allan’s flat should also get in touch, no matter how insignificant you think your information could be.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 2993 of Monday August 22 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.

