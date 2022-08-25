Netflix to chart highs and lows of Robbie Williams’ career in documentary series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Netflix to chart highs and lows of Robbie Williams’ career in documentary series

By Press Association
August 25, 2022, 4:43 pm
Robbie Williams (Netflix/PA)
Robbie Williams (Netflix/PA)

Netflix has announced a documentary series charting the highs and lows of Robbie Williams’ career, as a top UK executive of the streaming service reaffirmed its commitment to producing UK content.

The news was delivered during the Edinburgh TV Festival, where Netflix teased a video clip from the series showing the former Take That star, 48, lying naked on a sofa as he describes his singing voice as a “gift from God”.

Directed by Joe Pearlman, who was behind the Bros documentary After The Screaming Stops, it will feature 25 years’ worth of never-before-seen archive and intimate footage of Williams.

Asif Kapadia, best known for his documentary films about Amy Winehouse, Ayrton Senna and Diego Maradona, will executive produce alongside Dominic Crossley-Holland.

Netflix has said the multi-part series, which will launch in 2023, will be an “unfiltered, in-depth examination” of Williams’ life in the limelight.

Elsewhere during the festival session, Anne Mensah, vice president of original series at Netflix, responded to the streamer shedding subscribers as reported widely earlier this year.

Reflecting on the effects of this loss on the rest of the company, she said: “I’m not sure it trickles down, as trickles down suggests something really negative.

“This is a company that is founded on resilience and innovation.

“The whole industry is facing headwinds whether people duck the question or not, this is a tricky time for all of us, not least because we’re in a country that’s about to face a huge financial crisis.

“And the people that we serve, we need to make sure that they absolutely 100% value what we’re doing.”

Ms Mensah added that she thinks competition is the “best thing” and reiterated her praise for the BBC and said she was “excited” by what Disney is doing.

Ben Kelly, UK director of unscripted series at Netflix, said he does not think the cost-of-living crisis within the UK will affect the streamer’s ability to take risks with regard to programming.

He said no-one would have predicted the Korean survival drama show Squid Game would “take over the world” and that it is down to the broadcasters and producers to “keep that space of being surprised open and take risks”.

Earlier in the festival, the BBC’s chief content officer Charlotte Moore hit back at Channel 4’s chief content officer Ian Katz for describing the current trend of TV reboots as “depressing”.

Ms Mensah also responded to the debate, saying: “I’m not entirely sure why reboots have become such a big thing in this festival if I’m honest, as I don’t think that’s the point, I think the point is who’s the appointed voice behind the show.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scotland

James Murray died in a crash on the M8 on Tuesday (Police Scotland/PA)
Family tribute for man who died after HGV overturned on M8
Channel 4 has won channel of the year at the Edinburgh TV Awards as it faces an uncertain future amid the threat of privatisation (Ian West/PA)
Channel 4 wins channel of the year at Edinburgh as privatisation threat looms
Scotland recorded 57 Covid deaths in the week ending August 21 (PA)
Weekly Covid deaths fall to lowest level since mid-June
Sir Iain Livingstone said the force would have to assess the sustainability of overtime (PA)
Using overtime to offset falling police numbers is unsustainable, chief warns
Police have arrested two men in connection with the death of Allan West (Joe Giddens/PA)
Two men arrested in connection with death of ‘much-loved’ 67-year-old
Sir Sean Connery (PA)
Pinewood Studios honour late Sir Sean Connery on 92nd birthday
Allan West was pronounced dead (Police Scotland/PA)
Murder inquiry launched after Grangemouth death
The new programme aims to transform the economy in Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Business support programme aims to transform Scotland’s economy
Police are appealing for information after an HGV driver died when his lorry overturned (Joe Giddens/PA)
Lorry driver dies after his vehicle overturns on M8 near Edinburgh
The number of patients with Covid in Scotland’s hospitals has fallen by more than 12%, weekly figures showed (Victoria Jones/PA)
Covid cases in Scotland’s hospitals down by 12.3%, figures show

More from Press and Journal

Police superintendent Stewart Mackie said with rural areas, particularly in the Highlands, diversion options are sparse.
Body found in Nairn
Coastguards received the call at 5.50pm.
Search underway for missing person near cliffs at Cove
Gold Medal winner Jamie Forrester of Mull. Picture taken by Sandy McCook 
GALLERY: Crowds, cabers and fun at the Oban Games
0
A physiotherapist has been struck off. Photo: Shutterstock.
Physiotherapist struck off for misconduct involving 22 patients
0
The Tunnocks Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup 1st Round. Bellslea Park. Fraserburgh (b+w) v Ross County. Fraserburgh's Greg Buchan and Ross County's James Wallace. 06/08/19 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
Mark Cowie delighted as Greg Buchan rejoins Fraserburgh
The incident occurred near Kyle of Lochalsh north of the A87. Supplied by Shutterstock.
Emergency services called to rescue mountain biker near Kyle of Lochalsh after 12ft fall