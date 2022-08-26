Work begins on first distillery in ‘birthplace of whisky’ for 170 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News Scotland

Work begins on first distillery in ‘birthplace of whisky’ for 170 years

By Press Association
August 26, 2022, 9:52 am
The foundation stone at the Cabrach distillery is laid (Cabrach Trust/PA)
The foundation stone at the Cabrach distillery is laid (Cabrach Trust/PA)

Malt whisky production is set to resume in its “birth place” in a rural part of north-east Scotland for the first time in 170 years.

Construction began on the Cabrach Distillery as the foundation stone was laid at a site in Inverharroch, Moray, on Thursday.

A 19th century farmhouse will house the facility and a future heritage centre after £3.5 million was sourced for the project and will showcase the craft and alchemy of making Scotland’s national drink.

The distillery will operate as a social enterprise, with future revenues supporting the Cabrach Trust’s regeneration mission.

Grant Gordon raises a glass to the creation of the distillery at Cabrach (PA)

Barley will be sourced from adjacent fields which will maintain a commitment to sustainability.

It is hoped the project will be completed next year, which will mark 170 years since the last time whisky was legally produced in the area.

A significant change to legislation in 1823 meant three Cabrach families were compelled to establish legally-regulated distilleries on their farms.

The facilities flourished and real Cabrach whisky became highly regarded.

Conservative leadership bid
Douglas Ross has welcomed the construction of the distillery (Paul Campbell/PA)

But various factors saw the distilleries close one by one, and the population of Cabrach declined to less than 100 people.

Grant Gordon, founder and chairman of the Cabrach Trust, hopes the new distillery will regenerate Cabrach as a “thriving and sustainable community”.

Mr Gordon said: “Having laid this stone, it represents a critical milestone for the trust and we look forward to embarking on this exciting next chapter in the Cabrach story.”

Leader of the Scottish Conservatives, Douglas Ross, said: “This is fantastic news for the area. As well as adding to the local economy, and hopefully attracting further investment, this project will create much-needed job opportunities and support more young people to live and work in the area.”

Richard Lochhead MSP said the project will put Cabrach on the map. He said: “The Cabrach is a unique community with an incredibly rich heritage.

“The trust’s ambitious regeneration plans promise to open a new chapter in its story. It is widely believed that the Cabrach is the birthplace of Scotch whisky and plans for a new distillery and heritage centre are not only fitting but also hugely exciting.

“This project will undoubtedly put the Cabrach on the map and I’m delighted this funding has been secured.”

