Home News Scotland

Two in court charged with murder over death of 67-year-old

By Press Association
August 26, 2022, 2:14 pm
Two men have appeared in court over the death of Allan West (David Cheskin/PA)
Two men have appeared in court over the death of Allan West (David Cheskin/PA)

Two men have appeared in court charged with murder following the death of a man in Grangemouth.

Officers were called to a property in Bowhouse Road in the town at about 6.40pm on Monday following a report of a sudden death.

Allan West, 67, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mark Connor, 49, and Stewart Muircroft, 41, were charged with murder, theft and fraud when they appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Friday.

Neither man entered a plea and both were committed for further examination and remanded in custody, the Crown Office said.

