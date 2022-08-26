Farmers given water scarcity warning by watchdog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Farmers given water scarcity warning by watchdog

By Press Association
August 26, 2022
Someone sprays water from a hose (Martin Keene/PA)
Farmers have been warned they may be barred from withdrawing water from natural sources in East Lothian due to the water scarcity situation.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) said that the Tyne catchment in East Lothian has reached “significant scarcity” levels.

It is warning water abstractors – businesses such as farmers, whisky distilleries and golf courses that remove or divert water from the natural water environment – about possible suspensions of licences.

Parts of the Tweed catchment in the Scottish Borders remain at “significant water scarcity” level with suspensions on abstractions still in place.

The rest of the area is also expected to reach this level in the coming days, along with the River Ythan catchment in Aberdeenshire.

Nathan Critchlow-Watton, head of water and planning at Sepa, said: “Although we have seen some rainfall in these areas over the last week, it has not been enough to make up for the long-term deficits that have built up throughout the year.

“With more prolonged dry weather forecast, we will continue to monitor conditions and take appropriate action until the risk of water scarcity has reduced.

“Suspensions are part of Scotland’s National Water Scarcity Plan, which is designed to ensure the correct balance is struck between protecting the environment and providing resource for human and economic activity during prolonged dry periods.

“They are a last resort and Sepa only takes such action when the evidence tells us it can no longer be avoided.

“It is vital that business reliant on local water environments are prepared for these conditions as climate change means water scarcity is becoming a more regular occurrence.

“We are already seeing that this summer and we are committed to working with those affected now and in the future to help them build resilience.”

Sepa said that businesses in East Lothian reliant on water abstractions are being contacted about next steps and possible licence suspensions to prevent further harm and potentially irreversible damage to the local water environment.

It said that businesses may be able to switch to groundwater as their source and can apply to do so on its website.

Sepa said that applications from significant scarcity areas will be prioritised and fast-tracked.

0