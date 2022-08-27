First direct container shipping service launches between Scotland and China

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
First direct container shipping service launches between Scotland and China

By Press Association
August 27, 2022, 1:01 pm
The first vessel as part of a new trade link between Scotland and China arrived in Greenock. (Peel Ports/PA)
The first vessel as part of a new trade link between Scotland and China arrived in Greenock. (Peel Ports/PA)

More than a million bottles of Scotch whisky will be shipped to China after a giant ship arrived in Scotland as part of the first direct container service between the two countries.

The Allseas Pioneer arrived in Greenock on Saturday from Ningbo in China, laden with items including textiles, furniture and toys for sale in Scotland.

It comes after bosses at KC Shipping established a direct link between the two countries, a move hailed as a “game changer for Scotland”.

Three sailings in each direction are due to take place each month, calling at Ningbo and the Chinese city of Shenzhen before arriving in Greenock via Liverpool.

The Allseas Pioneer will return to China carrying more than a million bottles of whisky (Peel Ports/PA)

Jim McSporran of Peel Ports, which operates the Clydeport in Greenock, said it was “great to finally welcome this vital service”.

He said: “We believe this partnership will prove to be a hugely positive development for businesses and customers, as well as boosting the wider supply chain, and we look forward to continuing to work with our partners on this service in the coming months.”

David Milne, KC Group Shipping managing director, said the company has been “amazed at the level of immediate interest” in the route.

He said: “It’s been a phenomenal success for KC Group Shipping, but this is just the first of many journeys and we need the support of Scottish importers and exporters to safeguard the long-term future of this new service.<

“Our direct trading link to China cuts through frustrating transhipment delays, which is a massive boost for Scottish businesses and can only help consumers in these difficult times.

“We’ll be toasting the success of over one million bottles of Scotch whisky being traded from the first vessel alone, and we’ll raise a glass to all the other businesses which will also benefit.

“I described this as a game changer for Scotland, and the uptake in the service is certainly proving that case, for Scotland’s furniture, pharmaceuticals, packaging and spirits sectors.”

Councillor Stephen McCabe, leader of Inverclyde Council, added: “The freight side of Greenock Ocean Terminal can often be overshadowed and sometimes forgotten about because of the busy cruise ship schedule.

“But the container shipping side of the terminal has also grown substantially in recent years, and the new Glasgow City Region cruise ship visitor centre development, including the dedicated cruise ship pontoon, has created more capacity for both container and passenger vessels to aid the continued growth of both markets and further boost the economy locally, regionally and nationally.

“The decision by KC Shipping to establish this direct link from Greenock to China – the first in Scotland –  combined with the visitor centre development and ambitious Clyde Green Freeport bid is a ringing endorsement of Greenock and Inverclyde as an important location for exports, imports and visitors and long may that continue.”

