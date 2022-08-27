Scottish artists to have work showcased in British embassies around the world

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scottish artists to have work showcased in British embassies around the world

By Press Association
August 28, 2022, 12:02 am
Artist Alberta Whittle was among the pilot artists to have work shown in British embassies (Matthew Williams/PA)
Artist Alberta Whittle was among the pilot artists to have work shown in British embassies (Matthew Williams/PA)

Scottish contemporary artists could see their work displayed in British embassies and government buildings around the world.

The Government Art Collection, part of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) is launching a five-year project to acquire works from new talent and showcase the best of British creativity.

British artists will see their work go on display in more than 125 countries to promote interest in the creative sector.

A project initially ran as a pilot scheme in 2020-21 when four Scottish artists, including award-winning artist Alberta Whittle and Glasgow-based painter Rabiya Choudhury were among artists from across the UK to be supported through the project.

More than 90 works were acquired through this pilot.

These are now on display in government buildings around the country and internationally in British embassies and residences including Paris, Ankara, The Holy See in Rome, and 10 Downing Street.

UK Government Minister for Scotland Iain Stewart said: “As the Edinburgh summer festivals draw to a close, the international appetite for Scottish culture and creativity has never been more apparent.

“Through the UK Government’s extensive global network of embassies and residencies, this fantastic project will showcase the best of Scottish creative talent to the world and help raise the global profile of our outstanding homegrown visual artists.”

