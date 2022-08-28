Third man charged following death of ‘much-loved father’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A third man has been charged following the death of a “much-loved father” in Grangemouth.

Allan West, 67, was found dead in a property in Bowhouse Road at about 6.40pm on Monday.

Two men have appeared in court charged with his murder, and Police Scotland said on Sunday that a 32-year-old man had been arrested and charged in connection with the death.

A third man, aged 32, has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 67-year-old man in Grangemouth. Allan West was found dead at an address in Bowhouse Rd, around 6.40pm on Monday, 22 August. The 32yo man is due to appear at Falkirk SC tomorrow (Mon, 29 Aug). pic.twitter.com/61mAXrc3Pc — Forth Valley Police (@ForthValPolice) August 28, 2022

The force said he would appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Monday.

Mr West’s family said they were “absolutely devastated” by his death.

“Allan was a much-loved father and will be sorely missed,” they said in a statement issued by the police.

Mark Connor, 49, and Stewart Muircroft, 41, were charged with murder, theft and fraud when they appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Friday.

Neither man entered a plea and both were committed for further examination and remanded in custody, the Crown Office said.