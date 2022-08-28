Third man charged following death of ‘much-loved father’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Third man charged following death of ‘much-loved father’

By Press Association
August 28, 2022, 3:33 pm
Allan West’s family said they were ‘absolutely devastated’ by his death (Police Scotland/PA)
Allan West’s family said they were ‘absolutely devastated’ by his death (Police Scotland/PA)

A third man has been charged following the death of a “much-loved father” in Grangemouth.

Allan West, 67, was found dead in a property in Bowhouse Road at about 6.40pm on Monday.

Two men have appeared in court charged with his murder, and Police Scotland said on Sunday that a 32-year-old man had been arrested and charged in connection with the death.

The force said he would appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Monday.

Mr West’s family said they were “absolutely devastated” by his death.

“Allan was a much-loved father and will be sorely missed,” they said in a statement issued by the police.

Mark Connor, 49, and Stewart Muircroft, 41, were charged with murder, theft and fraud when they appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Friday.

Neither man entered a plea and both were committed for further examination and remanded in custody, the Crown Office said.

