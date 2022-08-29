Motorcyclist seriously injured after collision with wall

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after crashing into a wall.

The orange Superbyke motorcycle was travelling south on Main Street, Dundonald, when it turned into Tarbolton Road and collided with a wall at around 11.30am on Saturday.

The motorcyclist, a 35-year-old man, was taken by air ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he remains.

Police are appealing for information about the crash in South Ayrshire.

We are appealing after a motorbike collided with a wall on Main St, Dundonald, around 11.30am on Sat 27 Aug. The motorcyclist, a man aged 35, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. If you can help call us on 101 – Inc 1463 of 27/8/22More: https://t.co/Tf8CYgQcnJ pic.twitter.com/8H4skvfLsu — Ayrshire Police (@AyrshirePolice) August 29, 2022

Sergeant Stewart Taylor, of the Irvine Road Policing Unit, said: “A man has sustained serious injuries as a result of this collision, so it is important that we establish exactly how the crash occurred.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the crash or was in the area at the time of the collision to get in touch.

“I would also ask anyone with dash cam devices to check their footage as it may hold images which could prove significant to our inquiries.”

The road was closed for around five-and-a-half hours following the crash while collision investigations were carried out.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1463 of Saturday August 27, 2022.