Man seen running from car after it crashed into shop

Police have asked witnesses to come forward as a car crashed through the front of an Ayrshire shop.

Officers were called to the Spar on Kilmarnock Road in Crosshouse at 1.25am on Monday after a report of the incident, which involved a black Audi TT.

A man was seen running from the vehicle after the crash.

Police have asked for witnesses, or those with CCTV or dashcam footage, to come forward.

“Our inquiries into the full circumstances of this incident are in their early stages and any information could prove vital,” said Detective Sergeant Sarah Holland.

Police in Crosshouse are appealing for information after a vehicle crashed into a premises in the Kilmarnock Road area in the early hours of Monday, 29 August, 2022. READ MORE: https://t.co/ZigHv8rbip pic.twitter.com/IqpYD2kIJd — Ayrshire Police (@AyrshirePolice) August 29, 2022

“There will be extra patrols in the area, as officers investigate the incident and engage with the local community.

“If you believe you can assist us, please call 101, quoting incident 0180 of August 29.”