Surgery to resume after hospital water leak resolved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Surgery to resume after hospital water leak resolved

By Press Association
August 30, 2022, 7:25 pm
(Peter Byrne/PA)
(Peter Byrne/PA)

Operations at NHS Lothian are expected to return to normal after they were suspended amid a small water leak at a hospital.

The health board announced on Monday that most non-emergency operations had been postponed due to water leaking in the Hospital Sterilisation and Decontamination Unit (HSDU) at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

The unit, which serves the whole of NHS Lothian, is where instruments are cleaned and prepared for surgery.

Capacity for up to 400 trays of surgical instruments daily has been secured, which means normal levels of surgery will resume by the end of the week, the health board said.

NHS Lothian medical director Tracey Gillies said medical staff will contact patients in coming days about rescheduled operations.

“We are very pleased that we can now focus on rebooking those patients whose operations had been postponed and we will do so by prioritising the most urgent cases first,” she said.

“Our teams will be in touch with their patients directly in the next few days to reschedule as soon as possible, so there is no need for patients to do anything.

“We do not anticipate that any more surgeries will have to be postponed as a result of this problem.

“Once again I’d like to apologise to everyone who has been affected for the worry and inconvenience caused.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scotland

Sir Geoff Palmer’s recommendations have been accepted by Edinburgh city council (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Edinburgh councillors agree proposals to apologise for city’s slavery links
The Scottish Sentencing Council has launched a consultation (Jane Barlow/PA)
People urged to give views on sentencing for causing death by driving
Allan West (Police Scotland/PA)
Third man appears in court over death of ‘much-loved’ father
Overflowing bins on the Castlegate in Aberdeen. Photo: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Council strikes set to continue as unions reject ‘unacceptable’ Cosla pay offer
1
The teenager sustained serious injuries in the attack (PA)
Teenager treated for serious injuries after Greenock assault
Police are appealing for information following the fire, which is believed to have been set deliberately (Joe Giddens/PA)
Police appeal for witnesses after deliberate house fire in Inverness
Police were called at around 1.25am on Monday (Jane Barlow/PA)
Man seen running from car after it crashed into shop
Police are appealing for information (Joe Giddens/PA)
Man attacked by two teenagers on electric scooters
No injuries were reported (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Police appeal for witnesses after car set on fire
Police are appealing for information (David Cheskin/PA)
Motorcyclist seriously injured after collision with wall

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen's Vicente Besuijen (R) celebrates scoring.
Aberdeen's 'class, quality and fitness' came to the fore in extra-time against minnows Annan…
0
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes celebrates making it 2-1 in extra time against Annan Athletic.
Aberdeen need extra-time to edge past lower league Annan Athletic and reach Premier Sports…
0
A communal bin caught fire on Belmont Road. Picture by Alastair Gammack.
Fire crews extinguish bin blaze on Belmont Road
0
CR0037743 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup quarter-final Huntly (yellow) v Aberdeen (red) Picture of Brodie Allen and Dylan Lobban. Picture by Kenny Elrick 30/08/2022
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Huntly beat Aberdeen on penalties
The Findrassie Masterplan by EMA Architecture Design Limited. Supplied by Moray Council.
Public invited to share views on proposed new primary school in Elgin
There were no queues outside the Westhill Shopping Centre branch on Tuesday now both pharmacies are open again.
Lloyds Pharmacy in Westhill reopens following queue chaos earlier this month
0