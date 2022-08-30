Number of high-value fraud cases in court rises by more than 400% – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News Scotland

Number of high-value fraud cases in court rises by more than 400% – report

By Press Association
August 31, 2022, 12:04 am
KPMG’s barometer tracks fraud cases (Jane Barlow/PA)

The number of high value fraud cases reaching court has seen a “dramatic” 442% increase compared to last year, according to a report.

KPMG UK’s latest Fraud Barometer tracks the number of alleged fraud cases exceeding £100,000 being heard in Scottish courts which have been reported in the media.

A total of 14 cases with a total value of £14.1 million reached Scottish courts in the first six months of 2022, up 442% from £2.6 million over the same period last year.

Totals so far this year have also surpassed the full year value for 2021 which was £5.9 million across 16 separate cases.

Annette Barker, Head of KPMG Forensic in the UK, said: “The dramatic increase of fraud cases coming to light in Scotland is worrying, particularly with many cases involving rogue employees abusing their positions of trust to steal money from their employers, clients and other partners.

“Businesses must do all they can to maintain adequate controls to prevent serious fraud from being committed.

“Without the right safeguards in place, businesses across Scotland will, unfortunately, continue to be victims of crime and incur the reputational and financial damage which comes with it.

“Government is stepping up its attention on fraud and so business leaders in Scotland need to follow suit.”

During the first half of this year, members of the public were the most common victims, by both volume and value, suffering fraud losses of £8.7 million across six cases.

Judged by volume, commercial businesses and Government were the second most common victims.

Financial institutions were the second-most affected type of victim, when judging by value, suffering fraud losses of almost £3.3 million across two cases.

The most common fraud type by both volume and value was cash and equivalent instruments fraud, such as counterfeit money and debit and credit card theft, with three cases having a combined value of £9.3 million.

Most cases had a value of between £100,000 – £250,000.

