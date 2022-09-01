One dead, four injured in Highlands crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been killed and four other people injured in a crash in the Highlands.

The collision, which involved a black Kia Sportage and a silver Kia Venga, happened on the A832 near Dundonnell at around 11.30am on Wednesday.

Police said emergency services attended and a 69-year-old man, a passenger in the Kia Venga, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Venga, a 63-year-old woman, and a passenger in the Kia Sportage, a 72-year-old woman, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and were flown to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by air ambulance.

Road policing officers in the Highlands are appealing for information following a fatal road crash on the A832 near Dundonnell. The two-vehicle crash occurred around 11.30am on Wednesday, 31 August, 2022. More: https://t.co/O5KxIh134q pic.twitter.com/BcUUTa0T4m — Northern Police (@northernPolice) September 1, 2022

The driver of the Sportage, a 77-year-old man, and a 75-year-old woman passenger were taken by ambulance to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment.

Officers are appealing for information about the crash.

Sergeant Calum MacAulay, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of the man who died in this crash.

“Our inquiries continue to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and would appeal to anyone who has any information to come forward and speak to police.

“I would also ask if there are any motorists who have possible dashcam footage of the area around the time of the incident to get in touch with officers.”

The road was closed for around seven-and-a-half hours while officers carried out collision investigations.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 1134 of Wednesday August 31.