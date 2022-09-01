One dead, four injured in Highlands crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

One dead, four injured in Highlands crash

By Press Association
September 1, 2022, 10:54 am
Police are appealing for information (Joe Giddens/PA)
Police are appealing for information (Joe Giddens/PA)

A man has been killed and four other people injured in a crash in the Highlands.

The collision, which involved a black Kia Sportage and a silver Kia Venga, happened on the A832 near Dundonnell at around 11.30am on Wednesday.

Police said emergency services attended and a 69-year-old man, a passenger in the Kia Venga, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Venga, a 63-year-old woman, and a passenger in the Kia Sportage, a 72-year-old woman, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and were flown to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by air ambulance.

The driver of the Sportage, a 77-year-old man, and a 75-year-old woman passenger were taken by ambulance to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment.

Officers are appealing for information about the crash.

Sergeant Calum MacAulay, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of the man who died in this crash.

“Our inquiries continue to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and would appeal to anyone who has any information to come forward and speak to police.

“I would also ask if there are any motorists who have possible dashcam footage of the area around the time of the incident to get in touch with officers.”

The road was closed for around seven-and-a-half hours while officers carried out collision investigations.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 1134 of Wednesday August 31.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scotland

A quarter of children referred to CAMHS have either considered or attempted suicide, new research reveals (Gareth Fuller/PA)
One in four youngsters referred to CAMHS have considered suicide, study shows
The latest coronavirus death figures have been published (Neil Hall/PA)
Coronavirus deaths fall in weekly update
City populations decreased in the year to July 2021 (Jane Barlow/PA)
Decline in Scotland’s city population analysed in new report
Adam Liddle and Aimee King are backing the campaign (Andrew Perry/PA)
Mother whose 18-month-old son had sepsis backs awareness campaign
Highlands Rewilding founder Jeremy Leggett said they were ‘ramping up’ their work (Highland Rewilding/PA)
Rewilding project ‘ramping up’ with new recruits and fundraising drive
The outbreak began in early August (Ian West/PA)
Nurseries in Scotland at centre of E.coli outbreak reopen
A 66-year-old woman has died following a three-vehicle crash in North Lanarkshire (PA)
Woman, 66, dies after three-vehicle crash in North Lanarkshire
Net store closures in Scotland are at their lowest rate since 2019, according to new data (PA)
Rate of store closures in Scotland at lowest in three years – report
HM Inspector of Constabulary in Scotland reviewed the police call handling system (David Cheskin/PA)
New police call handling system ‘instrumental’ during pandemic, review finds
The gold nugget was found in a Scottish river (The Hunterian, University of Glasgow/PA)
Largest gold nugget found in Scotland in over 400 years goes on display

More from Press and Journal

Sanjeev Kholi, Paul Riley, Jane McCarry and Gavin Mitchell from Still Game. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
People Hav Tae Know: Still Game cast bringing anniversary tour to Aberdeen
0
Ryan Duncan.
'An extraordinary breach of security': Drunk man made it to planes after scaling Aberdeen…
Ewen Ferguson impressed Thomas Bjorn with an opening 63 in Denmark.
Ewen Ferguson and Robert MacIntyre excel in Ryder Cup audition in Denmark
Barley seeds have returned to the distillery from space.
A giant leap for dram-kind: Glenlivet's newest single malt is literally out of this…
0
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin: 'My players are here until I'm told otherwise'
The Leanchoil Trust has been given over £440,00 to buy the former NHS Leanchoil Hospital site in Forres. Picture by Jason Hedges.
Forres campaigners secure £400k boost to buy and transform abandoned Leanchoil Hospital
0