News Scotland

Several in hospital after three-vehicle crash

By Press Association
September 2, 2022, 3:29 pm
The incident occurred on the A82 at Luss (PA)
The incident occurred on the A82 at Luss (PA)

Several people have been taken to hospital following a three-vehicle crash near Loch Lomond.

The collision, which involved a minibus and two cars, happened on the A82 near Luss, Argyll and Bute, at around 8.45am on Friday.

The Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) said one person was airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow while another was taken there by road.

Four patients were taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley, Renfrewshire.

The SAS said other patients were taken to Vale of Leven Hospital’s minor injuries unit but exact numbers were not available.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We received a report of a crash involving three vehicles, a minibus and two cars, on the A82 near Luss.

“Emergency services attended and four people were taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital for treatment.

“A further two people were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.

“Recovery was arranged and the road was fully reopened around 12.50pm.

“Inquiries into the crash are ongoing.”

The SAS said it sent a number of resources to the scene, including five ambulances, its special operations team, a paramedic response unit, an air ambulance and a trauma team.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We were alerted at 8.50am on Friday September 2 to reports of a road traffic collision on the A82 near Luss.

“Operations control mobilised three appliances and a heavy rescue unit to assist emergency service partners.

“A number of casualties were handed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“Crews are no longer at the scene.”

