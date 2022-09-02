Police appeal for information over disappearance of man in dinghy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police appeal for information over disappearance of man in dinghy

By Press Association
September 2, 2022, 8:00 pm
Police are trying to find Andy Samuel, 59, who has gone missing from the Isle of Rum (Police Scotland)
Police are trying to find Andy Samuel, 59, who has gone missing from the Isle of Rum (Police Scotland)

Skippers are being urged to check shorelines as the search for man in a dinghy who has not been seen for two days continues.

The last sighting of Andy Samuel, 59, was when a member of the public saw him going from his yacht into his dinghy off Kinloch, on the Isle of Rum, at about midnight on Tuesday.

The member of the public raised the alarm at about 10pm on Thursday when they realised the man had not moved his yacht to another location as expected, the coastguard said.

Nobody was aboard the yacht and no trace has been found of the man or dinghy.

Inspector Isla Campbell made an appeal to for information on Friday as the search for Mr Samuel continues.

“If you live in the island communities nearby, please check your outhouses in case Andy has taken shelter there. Similarly I would ask skippers to keep an eye out and check shorelines,” she said.

“I would urge anyone who thinks they may have seen Andy or the dinghy around that area since Tuesday night to get in touch with police.”

The HM Coastguard helicopter from Stornoway, coastguard rescue teams from Mallaig, Eigg, Muck, Kyle, Dunvegan and Portree and the RNLI lifeboat from Mallaig carried out a search for the missing man on Thursday.

The RNLI lifeboat from Tobermory continued the search on Friday alongside Police Scotland officers.

The force said anyone with information should contact them on 101, quoting reference 3866 of September 1.

