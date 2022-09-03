Man killed in Highlands crash named

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man killed in a crash in the Highlands in which four others were injured has been named.

Kenneth Gillon, 69, from Auchterarder, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened at 11.30am on Wednesday on the A832 near Dundonnell on the north-west coast.

A Kia Venga and Kia Sportage were involved in the accident.

The 63-year-old female driver of the Venga and a 72-year-old passenger in the Sportage were airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Sportage, a 77-year-old man, and a 77-year-old female passenger were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

Mr Gillon’s family said Mr Gillon, a retired computer programmer, would be missed.

Sergeant Calum MacAulay appealed for witnesses. He said: “Our thoughts remain with Kenneth’s family and with the other people injured in this crash.

“Our inquiries continue to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and would appeal to anyone who has any information to come forward and speak to police.

“I would also ask if there are any motorists who have possible dashcam footage of the area around the time of the incident to get in touch with officers.”

Anyone with information should contact police quoting the incident number 1134 of August 31.