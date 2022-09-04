Tributes paid as body found in search for missing academic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tributes paid as body found in search for missing academic

By Press Association
September 4, 2022, 12:45 pm
Andy Samuel was reported missing on Thursday (Police Scotland/PA)
Andy Samuel was reported missing on Thursday (Police Scotland/PA)

Abertay University paid tribute to one of its academics as a body was found after he was reported missing.

A search was launched after Dr Andy Samuel, 59, was reported missing, having been last seen off Kinloch, the Isle of Rum, at midnight on Tuesday.

Dr Samuel was last seen going from his yacht to a dinghy, which was found on Thursday.

The body has not yet been formally identified but Mr Samuel’s family have been notified.

Police said there are no apparent suspicious circumstances.

Professor Liz Bacon, the vice chancellor of Abertay, said Dr Samuel’s death was a “significant shock”, praising the sociology lecturer as “well known, liked and respected”.

“Andy was an important and influential figure at Abertay and worked at the University for more than two decades, providing academic tuition to generations of our students.

“His research interests were in land reform, bothy culture and many other areas.

“He also took an active role in the British Sociological Society, organising their Scottish Study Group, and served as director and chairman of the Centre for Human Ecology.

“Andy was a highly engaged member of staff who was passionate about his work and he served on University Court for two terms and as president of the Abertay branch of the University and College Union.

“He will be greatly missed by our staff, students and alumni and we are offering support to all in the University community at this sad time.”

