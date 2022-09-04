Big names join hundreds of cyclists in event to end homelessness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Big names join hundreds of cyclists in event to end homelessness

By Press Association
September 4, 2022, 5:41 pm Updated: September 4, 2022, 7:09 pm
Sir Chris Hoy took part in Social Bite’s Break the Cycle 2022 event on Sunday (Social Bite/PA)
Sir Chris Hoy, Elaine C. Smith and Gregor Townsend were among the big names who joined hundreds of other cyclists on Sunday in a fundraising event aiming to end homelessness.

Social Bite’s Break the Cycle saw participants take on a 66-mile cycle from Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow to Edinburgh’s BT Murrayfield stadium, as part of either Team Hoy or Team Tom Smith.

Team Tom Smith, led by Glasgow Warriors’ managing director and former Scotland rugby international Al Kellock, will donate 10% of its fundraising to a trust in aid of the family of former Scotland and British & Irish Lions prop Tom Smith, who died earlier this year.

Additional 20-mile and three-mile cycle routes ensured there were fundraising opportunities for all ages and ability levels, while virtual challenges allowed people from all over the country to take part.

Fitness guru Mr Motivator ensured the cyclists were warmed up at the starting lines, before joining them again in Edinburgh to warm down and enjoy a festival atmosphere, music and a comedy routine by Ms Smith.

Fundraising is open for the rest of the month, with the total raised so far including an anonymous donation of £500,000 towards plans by Social Bite to build a new village in the Greater Glasgow area.

Josh Littlejohn, chief executive and co-founder of Social Bite, said: “What a thrill it’s been to have Break the Cycle back bigger and better than ever before.

“We’re really thankful to our star supporters Sir Chris, Al, Shanaze (Reade), Elaine and Jennifer (Reoch), as well as the thousand passionate fundraisers who’ve made the whole event so special.

“We know times are tough at the moment for everyone, so we really do appreciate that so many people have got on board this year to fundraise.

“The money raised will help us provide vital support to people across the country who’ve experienced homelessness.

“This can be through a variety of means, from our plans to build two new villages, to empowering people into employment, or by providing people with free, fresh food when they need it most.

“It’s been fantastic to see so many people come together for what’s been an incredible event. The hard work continues now as we put the money raised to good use and help break the cycle of homelessness.

“We’re all very grateful to all of our supporters and partners who have helped push the campaign forward.”

