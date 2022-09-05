Body found in search for missing man Daniel Rooney

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Body found in search for missing man Daniel Rooney

By Press Association
September 5, 2022, 12:40 pm
A body has been found in search for missing man Daniel Rooney, police said (David Cheskin/PA)
A body has been found in search for missing man Daniel Rooney, police said (David Cheskin/PA)

A body has been found in the search for a man who was reported missing over the weekend.

Daniel Rooney’s disappearance was reported to police after he went missing from Rutherglen in South Lanarkshire on Saturday at about 10.40pm.

A police appeal was launched shortly after to help trace the 37-year-old.

Officers confirmed a body had been found in the search for Mr Rooney in Glasgow on Sunday.

A body has been found in the search for Daniel Rooney (Police Scotland handout/PA)

Identification is yet to take place but Mr Rooney’s family have been made aware.

A police spokesperson said: “A body has been found in Glasgow during searches for Daniel Rooney, 37, who had been reported missing from Rutherglen.

“He is yet to be formally identified but Mr Rooney’s family has been made aware.

“There are no apparent suspicious circumstances.”

