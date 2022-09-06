Good and satisfactory school buildings at record number – Education Secretary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Good and satisfactory school buildings at record number – Education Secretary

By Press Association
September 6, 2022, 1:31 pm Updated: September 6, 2022, 7:13 pm
Scottish Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville, who has said there are now a ‘record number of schools in good or satisfactory condition’ (Jane Barlow/PA)
The number of school buildings in a “good” or “satisfactory” condition has reached a record number, Scotland’s Education Secretary has said.

But around one in 10 are still ranked as “poor” or “bad”, according to new statistics.

Some 90.4% of schools were in a “good” or “satisfactory” condition in April 2022, according to this year’s School Estates Statistics, released on Tuesday, with 91.7% of students being taught in schools with this ranking.

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said there are now a “record number of schools in good or satisfactory condition”.

According to the statistics, there were 713 inspected schools rated “good” and 1,526 rated “satisfactory”, making up 90.4% of institutions in Scotland.

In 2016, 84% were ranked in these categories.

Inspectors rated 232 buildings as “poor” in 2022, a fall from 241 the year before, while two were rated “bad”, a rise from one the year before.

Together, the figures represent 8.3% of pupils and 9.4% of schools, a drop from 9.8% the year before and 16% in 2016 respectively.

Four schools – or 0.4% – were not inspected, according to the report.

Ms Somerville said: “These latest statistics illustrate how our investment is making a real difference to thousands of children and young people, with a record 281,070 children now being educated in good condition schools.”

But Pam Gosal, Scottish Conservative education spokeswoman, said it was “unacceptable that almost 60,000 Scottish pupils are still being taught in sub-standard school buildings every day”.

“The next generation have already endured more than two years of disruption to their education,” she said.

“The least these pupils – and their teachers – deserve now that they’re back in the classroom is buildings that are fit for purpose.”

Figures have also shown the number of children receiving free school meals has climbed to 215,053, which Ms Somerville described as “encouraging”.

Willie Rennie, the Scottish Lib Dems Education spokesman said: “Scotland’s schools are crumbling, with almost one in 10 pupils learning in schools which are in poor or bad condition.

“The SNP have allowed our places of learning to be run down over the last decade.

“These buildings need more than lick of paint.

“The Scottish Government need to get serious tackling the maintenance backlog and making sure that every classroom in every corner of Scotland is a fit location for learning to take place.

