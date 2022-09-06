Teenage girl in critical condition after bus accident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News Scotland

Teenage girl in critical condition after bus accident

By Press Association
September 6, 2022, 1:35 pm Updated: September 6, 2022, 2:35 pm
Police are appealing for information (Joe Giddens/PA)
Police are appealing for information (Joe Giddens/PA)

A 13-year-old girl is in critical condition in hospital after she was hit by a bus in the Borders.

Emergency services were called to a collision involving a bus and a pedestrian on the A72 at Eshiels, near Peebles, at around 4.10pm on Monday, police said.

The pedestrian, a teenage girl, was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People in Edinburgh, where medical staff describe her condition as critical.

Police are appealing for information about the crash.

Inspector Stephen Quinn of Lothian and Scottish Borders Road Policing said: “Our thoughts remain with those involved in the incident and we will continue to support them throughout.

“Our inquiries are ongoing and we have already spoken to a number of witnesses. I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this crash and hasn’t already spoken to police to contact us.

“I am also keen to obtain any dash-cam footage of the crash as well, so if you were in the area at the time and may have captured footage, then please get in touch.”

The A72 was closed between Cardrona and Peebles while officers carried out investigations and re-opened at around 9pm.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 2575 of September 5 2022.

