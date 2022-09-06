Family of ‘extremely sharp’ man killed in Edinburgh crash pay tribute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Family of ‘extremely sharp’ man killed in Edinburgh crash pay tribute

By Press Association
September 6, 2022, 6:57 pm
The family of a man killed in a collision with a car in Edinburgh have paid tribute to an “extremely sharp and intelligent man” (Family handout/PA)
The family of a man killed in a collision with a car in Edinburgh have paid tribute to an “extremely sharp and intelligent man”.

Michael Greens, 25, died on Saturday September 3 after colliding with a BMW 3 Series on the A720 City Bypass near the Straiton junction.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family said in a statement: “Michael was an extremely sharp and intelligent man who would astound and entertain us with his wit and knowledge.

“He was a student of science and history, with a passion for fitness and historical re-enactment.

“A joy to be around, he touched the hearts of those who knew him.

“He will be sorely missed by parents, Billy and Sadie, and brother, Daniel.”

The 39-year-old male driver of the BMW was unhurt.

Sergeant Barry Sommerville, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with Michael’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

“Our enquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances and I would ask anyone with information which could help to get in touch.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage which could help our investigation.”

