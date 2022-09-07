Window cleaners with life-changing injuries can sue property owner, court rules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Window cleaners with life-changing injuries can sue property owner, court rules

By Press Association
September 7, 2022, 5:33 pm
The Court of Session has ruled legal action against the owner of a property in Montrose where two men fell 15ft from a balcony after it collapsed can be heard. (Hilary Duncanson/PA)
The Court of Session has ruled legal action against the owner of a property in Montrose where two men fell 15ft from a balcony after it collapsed can be heard. (Hilary Duncanson/PA)

Two window cleaners who received “life-changing” injuries after they fell 15ft from a balcony will be able to sue the owners responsible for maintaining the structure, the Court of Session has ruled.

Paul and Leigh Fenwick – father and son, respectively – had been contracted to clean the windows and gutters of a property on Union Street in Montrose, Angus, in March 2018.

A ladder was placed between two flats and Mr Fenwick Sr stood at the bottom of the ladder to “foot” it as Mr Fenwick Jr climbed up the ladder to assess the state of the gutter.

As Mr Fenwick Jr came down the ladder, the balcony collapsed beneath them and they fell around 15ft, sustaining serious injuries.

Both pursuers raised an action with the Court of Session on the basis that the owners were jointly responsible for maintaining and repairing the balcony, also known as a platt.

Three owners of the properties on Union Street attempted to challenge the Fenwicks’ claim. However, in a debate before Lord Menzies at the Outer House of the Court of Session, it was found the case could be heard against one of the owners and cases against the other two were dismissed.

Leigh Fenwick said: “This accident has changed my life but I am determined to not let my injuries control my life.

“I am focused on my recovery and hope to be able to inspire others in time because I know first-hand how hard it can be to try and get over the initial trauma and lifestyle changes.

“I’d like to thank the medical, rehabilitation and support workers who have helped me over the years as well as my friends and family, but for now I need to be able to focus on what matters and request that my privacy is respected.”

Moira Kay, Partner at Digby Brown, added: “We acknowledge the opinion – however as the case is ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further.”

