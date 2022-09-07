Scottish Government to expand funding for harbour weather-monitoring equipment

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish Government confirmed it will fund the provision and maintenance of weather-monitoring equipment at harbours owned by third parties.

Transport minister Jenny Gilruth will make a statement to the Scottish Parliament on Thursday, outlining the plans.

Ms Gilruth said: “This year has seen some of the most unpredictable weather we have ever experienced and I know that island communities may be anxious for the winter.

“I’m pleased to confirm the expansion of tide and weather-monitoring equipment to all ports, to help reduce the number, timing and extent of delays and cancellations related to adverse weather.

“This is of course part of wider ongoing efforts to improve our ferry network, which I will expand upon in parliament on Thursday afternoon.”