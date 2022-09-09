Two people in critical condition following crash involving car and van

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News Scotland

Two people in critical condition following crash involving car and van

By Press Association
September 9, 2022, 2:24 pm
Police are appealing for information (Joe Giddens/PA)
Police are appealing for information (Joe Giddens/PA)

Two people are in a critical condition following a two-vehicle crash.

The collision happened on the A84 near to Balquhidder in Perthshire at around 3.50pm on Thursday.

A white Volkswagen California van and a white Vauxhall Crossland were involved in the crash, which happened near the junction with the Old Military Road.

The 67-year-old driver of the Vauxhall and his 61-year-old female passenger were flown by air ambulance to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where staff describe their condition as critical.

The 32-year-old driver of the Volkswagen was taken by ambulance to Forth Valley Royal Hospital, where staff describe his condition as stable.

Police are appealing for information about the collision.

Sergeant Colin Morrison, from the Road Policing Unit, said: “Our inquiries are continuing to establish the cause of this crash.

“I would appeal to any witnesses to the crash or anyone who was driving on the A84 in that area shortly before the crash took place to contact us.

“Officers can be contacted through 101 quoting reference number 2176 of 8 September.”

