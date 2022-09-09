Two people in critical condition following crash involving car and van

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two people are in a critical condition following a two-vehicle crash.

The collision happened on the A84 near to Balquhidder in Perthshire at around 3.50pm on Thursday.

A white Volkswagen California van and a white Vauxhall Crossland were involved in the crash, which happened near the junction with the Old Military Road.

The 67-year-old driver of the Vauxhall and his 61-year-old female passenger were flown by air ambulance to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where staff describe their condition as critical.

The 32-year-old driver of the Volkswagen was taken by ambulance to Forth Valley Royal Hospital, where staff describe his condition as stable.

Police are appealing for information about the collision.

Sergeant Colin Morrison, from the Road Policing Unit, said: “Our inquiries are continuing to establish the cause of this crash.

“I would appeal to any witnesses to the crash or anyone who was driving on the A84 in that area shortly before the crash took place to contact us.

“Officers can be contacted through 101 quoting reference number 2176 of 8 September.”