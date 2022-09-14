Dog attack leaves 69 ducks dead and 30 injured on Elgin farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Dog attack leaves 69 ducks dead and 30 injured on Elgin farm

By Press Association
September 14, 2022, 11:20 am
Sixty-nine ducks were killed and 30 injured in an early morning dog attack in Elgin (Peter Byrne/PA)
Sixty-nine ducks were killed and 30 injured in an early morning dog attack in Elgin (Peter Byrne/PA)

A farm has been left “devastated” after 69 ducks were killed and 30 injured by two dogs who entered a shed at the premises in Moray.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident and are seeking information from members of the public.

The incident happened at around 4am on Monday at the Allarburn Farm Shop on Mayne Farm in Elgin.

In a statement on social media, the farm said it would no longer welcome dog walkers at its premises.

Allarburn Farm Shop said: “Early this morning two dogs killed 69 ducks and left 30 injured before entering the field of sheep and attacking them.

“Do not walk your dogs at the farm – we have had enough.

“These ducks are only three months old and were very difficult to find and replace.

“There will be no more Allarburn Duck Eggs. There will be no more dog walkers welcome.

“We are devastated – this was a prolonged attack on these defenceless animals. The Police are involved.

“Only last week we asked a man to put his two dogs on a lead while at the farm and he refused. He didn’t even have a lead with him.

“We will have zero tolerance and the police will be called in the future.”

Sergeant Michael Irwine said: “Our inquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone with information to get in touch.

“Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 2869 of 12 September, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

