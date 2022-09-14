Covid hospital numbers down 5% in a week, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Covid hospital numbers down 5% in a week, figures show

By Press Association
September 14, 2022, 4:20 pm
The latest weekly figures show a 5% fall in the number of Covid patients in Scotland’s hospitals (Peter Byrne/PA)
The latest weekly figures show a 5% fall in the number of Covid patients in Scotland’s hospitals (Peter Byrne/PA)

The number of coronavirus patients in Scotland’s hospitals has fallen again, new figures show.

The latest weekly data from Public Health Scotland shows that in the week ending September 11, there were an average of 657 patients in hospital with confirmed Covid-19.

That is down 5.3% on the previous week, when the figure was 694.

Admissions to intensive care are also down, with nine in the week ending September 11 compared to 12 over the previous seven days.

The figures come after data from the Office for National Statistics showed a slight rise in Covid infections in Scotland

It estimated that around one in 50 people had the virus in the week ending August 28, compared to one in 55 the week before.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scotland

(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Nurseries closed in E.coli outbreak cleared to reopen
Courier News - Amie Flett story - CR0031321 -- Filming at the Horn Milk Bar near Errol -- this time its a BFI short film entitled A.V.Van featuring sisters Moyo Akandé and Morayo Akandé -- Picture shows scenes from the shoot -- film crew --- The Horn Milk Bar, by Errol - Sunday 10th October 2021 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
The Horn: Filmmakers flock to iconic A90 snack stop
1
queen's funeral
Here's where you can watch the Queen's funeral in your local community
0
The film Lagareh – The Last Born will tour Scotland (Alberta Whittle/PA)
Film exploring racism and slavery set for UK premiere and tour
Sixty-nine ducks were killed and 30 injured in an early morning dog attack in Elgin (Peter Byrne/PA)
Dog attack leaves 69 ducks dead and 30 injured on Elgin farm
The woman was taken to Granton Harbour (Keith Fergus/Alamy/PA)
Woman stranded on rock rescued by lifeboat
Huge crowds packed the Royal Mile on Monday when the Queen was moved to St Giles Cathedral. Photo: Shutterstock
Her Majesty the Queen leaves Scotland for last time
0
The latest employment figures have been published (Philip Toscano/PA)
Unemployment drops to record low in Scotland
The Queens coffin cortege passing all the dignitaries at Duthie Park in Aberdeen - with the logo on show.
Funeral director's logo disappears from Queen's hearse on journey from Balmoral - here's why
Her Majesty will lie at rest in St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh.
How you can visit the Queen's coffin in Edinburgh and London
0

More from Press and Journal

Raigmore Hospital in Inverness. Photo by Sandy McCook.
NHS Highland says 'only most time-critical or high risk appointments will go ahead' on…
Rene Knott created the topper for the Jubilee but wanted to pay tribute to the Queen so brought it out again. Picture by Rene Knott.
Highland knitter pays touching tribute to the Queen with knitted postbox topper in Ardgay
0
Work will begin next week on the A86 near Loch Laggan.
Work to begin on £32,000 surfacing improvements on A86 near Old Tullochroam
The latest weekly figures show a 5% fall in the number of Covid patients in Scotland’s hospitals (Peter Byrne/PA)
Fourth generation Fabia takes on supermini market
0
man assaulted elgin
Man left seriously injured after being assaulted in Elgin town centre
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Picture by Kenny Elrick
NHS Grampian reassures patients 'all planned care' will go ahead on day of Queen's…