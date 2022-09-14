Nurseries closed in E.coli outbreak cleared to reopen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Nurseries closed in E.coli outbreak cleared to reopen

By Press Association
September 14, 2022, 5:48 pm
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
(Andrew Matthews/PA)

All five nurseries that were closed during an E.coli outbreak in East Lothian have been given the green light to reopen.

The nurseries were closed as a safety precaution during the outbreak which led to 56 confirmed infections.

Dr Josie Murray, consultant in public health medicine and chair of the multi-agency Incident Management Team (IMT) set up to deal with the outbreak, said: “We are really encouraged to see all of the nurseries open their doors once again and welcome back their staff and pupils.

“We know it has been a really difficult time for everyone involved, especially in accepting some of the control measures which were vital in containing the infection and stopping its spread within the community.

“On behalf of the IMT, I would like to thank everyone for working with us throughout this rapidly evolving and complex outbreak.”

Church Street Pear Tree Nursery in Haddington was originally closed on August 2 after a number of children fell ill and went on to test positive for E.coli.

Its sister site, Meadowpark Pear Tree Nursery, was then closed on August 12 as a precaution before E.coli cases linked to the premises were confirmed on August 18.

West Road Pear Tree Nursery in Haddington was also closed, along with Musselburgh Private Nursery on Bridge Street and Musselburgh Private Nursery in Stoneybank.

The Musselburgh nursery chain became the latest to welcome back staff and children after final checks and inspections were carried out by East Lothian Council’s environmental health team, together with the Care Inspectorate and NHS Lothian’s Public Health team.

The Stoneybank nursery reopened on Wednesday, with the one in Bridge Street also gearing up to reopen.

Work is continuing behind the scenes to try to identify the source of the infection.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scotland

The latest weekly figures show a 5% fall in the number of Covid patients in Scotland’s hospitals (Peter Byrne/PA)
Covid hospital numbers down 5% in a week, figures show
Courier News - Amie Flett story - CR0031321 -- Filming at the Horn Milk Bar near Errol -- this time its a BFI short film entitled A.V.Van featuring sisters Moyo Akandé and Morayo Akandé -- Picture shows scenes from the shoot -- film crew --- The Horn Milk Bar, by Errol - Sunday 10th October 2021 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
The Horn: Filmmakers flock to iconic A90 snack stop
1
queen's funeral
Here's where you can watch the Queen's funeral in your local community
0
The film Lagareh – The Last Born will tour Scotland (Alberta Whittle/PA)
Film exploring racism and slavery set for UK premiere and tour
Sixty-nine ducks were killed and 30 injured in an early morning dog attack in Elgin (Peter Byrne/PA)
Dog attack leaves 69 ducks dead and 30 injured on Elgin farm
The woman was taken to Granton Harbour (Keith Fergus/Alamy/PA)
Woman stranded on rock rescued by lifeboat
Huge crowds packed the Royal Mile on Monday when the Queen was moved to St Giles Cathedral. Photo: Shutterstock
Her Majesty the Queen leaves Scotland for last time
0
The latest employment figures have been published (Philip Toscano/PA)
Unemployment drops to record low in Scotland
The Queens coffin cortege passing all the dignitaries at Duthie Park in Aberdeen - with the logo on show.
Funeral director's logo disappears from Queen's hearse on journey from Balmoral - here's why
Her Majesty will lie at rest in St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh.
How you can visit the Queen's coffin in Edinburgh and London
0

More from Press and Journal

Raigmore Hospital in Inverness. Photo by Sandy McCook.
NHS Highland says 'only most time-critical or high risk appointments will go ahead' on…
Rene Knott created the topper for the Jubilee but wanted to pay tribute to the Queen so brought it out again. Picture by Rene Knott.
Highland knitter pays touching tribute to the Queen with knitted postbox topper in Ardgay
0
Work will begin next week on the A86 near Loch Laggan.
Work to begin on £32,000 surfacing improvements on A86 near Old Tullochroam
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Fourth generation Fabia takes on supermini market
0
man assaulted elgin
Man left seriously injured after being assaulted in Elgin town centre
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Picture by Kenny Elrick
NHS Grampian reassures patients 'all planned care' will go ahead on day of Queen's…