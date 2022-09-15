Woman killed in two-vehicle crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman has been killed in a crash involving a car and a lorry in the Highlands.

The collision happened on the A95 near Broomhill, Badenoch, at 7.45am on Wednesday.

A 38-year-old woman, who was driving the grey Ford Focus, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 53-year-old man driving the blue Volvo articulated lorry was not injured.

Police have appealed for information.

Sergeant Chris Donaldson of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died as a result of this crash, and our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“I am appealing to anyone who witnessed, or was in the area around the time of the crash, to contact us, and I would also ask that anyone who may have dashcam footage which could assist our investigation to get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 0487 of September 14.”

The road was closed for about eight hours for collision investigations.